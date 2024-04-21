Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Cochrane, 36, an academic at Queen’s University Belfast, said the time he was aiming to beat was 2:55:40, officially clocked in at 2:48:51.

Dr Cochrane studies “synthesis of antimicrobial peptides” at the university, and was one over 50,000 people running the 26.2-mile course through our capital – the biggest number of participants ever.

Mr Cochrane said: “The lab coat gets sweaty, heavy and you overheat very quickly. By halfway I was really struggling.”

Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon and right Stephen Cochrane at the finish

His was one of many bizarre records which Guinness monitors.

Simon Killen, 46, from Holbeach, broke the record of 2:57 for fastest video game character.

Mr Killen, who has run five marathons, achieved the feat dressed as Mario and set his personal best. He said: “The last couple of miles were a struggle but managed to keep the cramp at bay.”

Warren Parish, 41, from Cannock, has beaten the Guinness world record for fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader, adding to his accolade of fastest half marathon dressed in the same outfit. Mr Parish, who has run 20 marathons, said: “It put a lot of pressure getting this one because I had the first one.”

All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up receiving £24,000 and third place £18,000.

There were 30 seconds of applause before the race in memory of last year’s elite men’s race winner Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car accident in February at the age of 24.

The winner this year was Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya (aged 27) with a time of 2:04:01, followed by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia at 2:04:15.

Two UK competitors were next: Emile Cairess at 2:06:46 and Mahamed Mahamed at 2:07:05.

The fastest women were: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya (aged 30) at 2:16:16, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia at 2:16:23, Joyciline Jepkosgei, also of Kenya at 2:16:24 and Mergutu Alemu, also of Ethiopia at 2:16:34.

Marcel Hug won a record fourth consecutive London Marathon men’s wheelchair race.