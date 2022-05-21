Belfast employers to meet jobseekers at The MAC

Organised by Belfast City Council, the JobStart Meet the Employer free event from 11am – 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 31 at The MAC in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter will offer 16-24 year olds the chance to chat to diverse employers including Allstate, Bruiser Theatre Company, Titanic Hotel and Ulster Wildlife.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s city growth and regeneration committee, councillor Ryan Murphy said: “This is a fantastic chance for young people to improve their skills in retail and sales, creative, business services and environmental roles. They’ll gain six to nine months paid work experience at the start of their careers, before the JobStart scheme ends on June 17.

“It’s also great for employers. At Belfast City Council, we currently have nine young people employed through the JobStart scheme and they’re proving to be a real asset to us in helping to deliver a wide range of services. Through our community plan, The Belfast Agenda, we’re committed to supporting young people to reach their full potential and supporting the economic growth of our city. Initiatives like this Meet the Employer event are delivering on both fronts.”

