Belfast man lands dream role as Egypt Centre’s new head curator

He has just been appointed curator of the Swansea University’s award-winning Egypt Centre and is now in charge of its unique collection of antiquities. North Belfast-born Dr Griffin says he was captivated by Egyptology after his father took him on a trip to Ulster Museum when he was just six. He explained: “They have a mummy on display called Takabuti, and I used to get my dad to take me there every Sunday. “I wanted to know more about the country, and I finally went there on my 16th birthday. That really cemented the idea of doing Egyptology, I was totally obsessed.” Orginally from Greencastle, Dr Griffin started volunteering at the museum while he was a first year Egyptology student back in October 2000. After finishing his degree, he went on to become a Saturday workshop assistant while studying for his MA and PhD in Egyptology. After a spell as a lecturer, he hit the headlines when he discovered a depiction associated with the pharaoh Hatshepsut - one of just five women to have ruled ancient Egypt - on object he had taken out of the storeroom for a handling session. He continued: “This job is fantastic and often there are discoveries every day. We have about 6,000 objects in total, but we only have room for about a third of our collection to be on display. “I have seen every object but often you see something you haven’t spotted before; particularly as new technology becomes available.” Back in 2020, three of the museum’s mummified animals were examined using X-ray micro CT scanning, which generates high-resolution 3D images. The process provided unprecedented detail about the animals’ lives – and deaths – more than 2,000 years ago. During his time at the museum Dr Griffin has been actively involved in teaching Egyptology through the University’s adult education programme and he is passionate about ensuring the museum’s collection is as accessible as possible. Next month he will oversee the installation of a new display case which will also create a temporary exhibition space to be used by Swansea University students. Already a favourite destination for schools, the museum hosts regular workshops and events but when the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close its doors, Dr Griffin set up virtual courses via zoom. And thanks to this diversification, the museum was able to bring in £50,000 of essential funds and attracted hundreds of people from throughout the world to take part in online teaching. He explained: “We weren’t open to the public at all for 18 months and the gift shop and schools are usually our main source of income. But the online teaching really took off and over the two years we were able to bring in £50,000 of essential funds through that. “They will definitely continue. Some of the online courses have been attended by 180 people whereas if I held them here it would be a maximum of 15. It has been an unbelievable success. “Attendees have come from more than 50 countries in six continents – we haven’t had anyone join us from Antarctica yet!” Now at the forefront of taking the centre into the next era, Dr Griffin has already built up a global following for the online tours and expert classes he offers. He also has emphasised the continuation of the museum’s traditional activities, assisted by its band of more than 100 dedicated volunteers, and he still has a desire to get more students through its doors. Another of his long-term aims is for the Centre to twin with a museum in Egypt to exchange ideas and knowledge. He added: “I first came here as a student and I have really been part of the Egypt Centre ever since, it is a very special place. “I wake up and look forward to coming to work every single day. It is always exciting. It is very rare for a curator of Egyptology post to come up so to get this job really does show that dreams can come true.”