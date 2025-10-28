Belfast Met awards prestigious Honorary Fellowships to John McGrillen and Kathleen O'Hare OBE at its annual graduation ceremony

Over 500 students, supporters, staff and special guests gathered to celebrate the success of Belfast Metropolitan College’s higher education students at its annual graduation ceremony, which took place on Friday 24 October at Titanic Belfast.

Two Honorary Fellowship Awards, the highest and most prestigious honour the College can bestow, were made to the former Tourism NI Chief Executive, John McGrillen BSc (Hons), MSc, MBA and Kathleen O'Hare OBE, BA (Hons), MA, PQH, Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council. Both Honorary Fellows have made significant contributions to Northern Ireland through their leadership in economic development and education.

John McGrillen was awarded his Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contribution to economic development and tourism, and for his dedicated service as a former member of Belfast Met's Governing Body. An Executive and Non-Executive Director with over 30 years' experience, John’s extensive career has included positions at Invest NI, as CEO of Down District Council, Director of Development at Belfast City Council and most recently as Chief Executive of Tourism NI.

After receiving his Honorary Fellowship, John McGrillen, said:

Belfast Met interim Principal and Chief Executive Damian Duffy with Honorary Fellows John McGrillen and Kathleen O’Hare OBE

“I'm very humbled to receive this award. Belfast Met is at the heart of skills development in Northern Ireland and supporting growth in our economy. The College plays a vital role in creating opportunities for young people and equipping them with the qualifications and experience they need to succeed and shape the future of this region.

"To today's graduates, I want you to know that your future is as bright and as varied as you want it to be. You are not just receiving a certificate, but a passport to a world of opportunity. This College and its magnificent staff have given you the foundation to build remarkable careers and make a real difference in your communities.

"So when you leave here today, go out into the world and make the very best of the opportunity that has been given to you. Remember the lessons you have learned here: embrace change and pursue excellence. And when the opportunities arise, don't think twice – grasp them with both hands and move forward".

Kathleen O'Hare received her Honorary Fellowship in recognition of her outstanding commitment to advancing education and skills, having been Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council since 2023. Kathleen previously served as Headteacher of two large post primary schools and held senior roles on Belfast Met's Governing Body. In January 2024, she was named in the King's New Years Honours List.

Kathleen O’Hare, reflecting on her Honorary Fellowship, said:

“It is with both great pleasure and deep humility that I accept this Fellowship Award from Belfast Metropolitan College. In my role as Chair of the Northern Ireland Skills Council, I strive to complement the work of this college - championing skills, further education and higher education, and the life-changing power they hold.