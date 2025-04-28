Belfast Scouts receive top award at Windsor Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Emma Webster and Matthew Wilson from Belfast at a special event held at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development.

This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

King's Scouts at the ceremony

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Dwayne Fields said:"Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout Emma Webster said: "I decided to go for my King’s Scout Award because I wanted to challenge myself, learn new skills, and make the most of every opportunity. It was a chance to push my limits, grow as a person, and contribute to my community.

"Completing the award has been a proud achievement, and being at Windsor to receive it feels incredibly special. It’s shown me that with determination and hard work, I can achieve anything I set my mind to, and I’m truly honoured to be recognised in such a meaningful way."

Matthew Wilson said: "I wanted to achieve the King’s Scout Award to challenge myself, try new activities, and seize new opportunities. It also gave me the chance to give back to my community, whether at my local church, Scout group, or through music. Leading young people was incredibly rewarding and enjoyable – it’s been a brilliant journey of personal growth and helping others!"

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23rd April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together.

