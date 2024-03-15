Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school is the private feeder primary for Belfast Royal Academy (BRA), with reported annual fees of £5000 per pupil.

It has been reported that the board of governors at BRA sent a letter to parents of children at the prep school alerting them to financial difficulties - and that the only feasible option could be to close the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Madigan Prep, BRA and the Department of Education all declined to comment.

No decision has been made to close Ben Madigan Preparatory School in north Belfast, an MLA for the area has reported.Photo: Googlemaps

According to reports, the letter informed parents that the prep is to close as a result of “a difficult financial situation”.

It is understood that the letter, sent on behalf of the board of governors at BRA by warden Eric Porter said: “Having considered numerous options, the Board sought expert independent financial and legal advice to address the serious financial situation at Ben Madigan.

“Following this, the Board concluded that the significant and sustained increase in pupil numbers alongside substantial increases in tuition fees required would not be achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a Board meeting on Tuesday 12 March 2024, it was therefore decided that there was no feasible alternative but to initiate procedures for a Development Proposal which could lead to the closure of Ben Madigan Preparatory School.”

The letter adds that the board will contact families as soon as they have further information following discussions with the Department of Education, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

It also thanked all the workers at Ben Madigan – both teaching and support staff – for their “ongoing dedication to the Ben Madigan family”.

The school will remain open for the remainder of the 2024/25 academic year, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However north Belfast DUP MLA Philip Brett played down any suggestion the school is closing.

"No decision to close Ben Madigan has been made," he told the News Letter. "Any reports to the contrary are false and inaccurate.

"Any proposal to close a school is subject to a Development Proposal. That process requires an extensive consultation process and approval by the Department for Education. Neither of which have taken place.

"Ben Madigan has played a vital role in the educational offering within North Belfast for many years and it is my hope that this will continue to be the case for many years to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue to support staff, parents and pupils at this difficult time."

The website for Ben Madigan says the property is "nestled within the iconic [Belfast] Castle Grounds site with a panoramic view over Belfast Lough".

According to the Department of Education enrollment has ranged between 120 and 110 since 2018.

It has a full time equivalent of 7.45 teachers giving a teacher to pupil ratio of 14.77.