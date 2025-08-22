Beyond results: NOW Group opens new doors for school leavers with additional support needs

As thousands of young people across Northern Ireland receive their GCSE and A-Level results, many are thinking about their next steps. For school leavers with additional support needs, including autism, ADHD, or other neurodivergent conditions, a new opportunity is now available through the Skills for Life and Work (SfLW) Programme, delivered by NOW Group.

A practical and supportive alternative to traditional education routes, the programme offers participants up to 30 hours of training and workplace experience each week, while receiving a £40 weekly non-means tested Education Maintenance Allowance. Students are further supported through on-programme bonus payments as they progress, and help is available with travel and childcare costs depending on individual circumstances.

Alongside workplace experience, young people will work towards a framework of recognised qualifications, including Essential Skills in Literacy, Numeracy and ICT, a vocational qualification in their chosen subject area, and additional personal development and employability qualifications. Vocational options include Catering and Hospitality, Retail and Customer Care, Creative Media and ICT.

Open to young people aged 16-21, the Skills for Life and Work Programme has been specially designed to support those who are autistic, have ADHD, dyslexia or other learning difficulties. Training and placements are being delivered across a range of locations including Belfast, Enniskillen and Derry/Londonderry.

Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive of NOW Group, said: “Results day is a milestone, but not every young person feels that school exams reflect their true potential. For those who have additional support needs, there can be barriers when thinking about what’s next. Our Skills for Life and Work programme is designed to remove those barriers by combining practical training, real-world experience, and the right support so that every young person has the chance to thrive.”

With over 25 years’ experience supporting autistic and neurodivergent people, including those with ADHD and learning disabilities, NOW Group has a proven track record of helping individuals move into meaningful jobs with a future.

Young people and parents interested in joining the programme can find out more by contacting NOW Group on 028 9043 6400 or visiting nowgroup.org/training-jobs