According to Boost drinks entries are now open for the 2024 National Student Media Awards (SMEDIAS), sponsored by Boost Drinks, whose aim is to celebrate the best that students have to offer in journalism, photography, film, TV, radio, and more.

The opening date for submissions is February 26th and the deadline is March 7th, explained Lucy Manby, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks.

(l to r) Students, Harriet Eadie and Ellen Curran are joined by Boost Drinks ambassador, Hannah Mullan to announce that Boost is the title sponsor of the 2024 National Student Media Awards (SMEDIAS) whose aim is to celebrate the best that students have to offer in journalism, photography, film, TV, radio, and more.

“We’re so thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Boost Drinks National Student Media Awards,” she said.

"We are searching for the next generation of student journalists, broadcasters and photographers who will hopefully go on to have a glittering career in the media.”

The SMEDIAS has a long history of celebrating student’s achievements in media and the varied categories reflect the changing skills and opportunities available in the media industry across Ireland and beyond.

Colman Byrne, creator of the SMEDIAS, said: “We are delighted to have Boost Drinks as our title sponsor for the SMEDIAS. 2024 marks the 24th edition of the SMEDIAS which is widely regarded as the Oscars for students.

"The final will take place on April 10th at The Mansion House, Dublin, when the winners of each category will be announced. I have no doubt that we are about to uncover some future stars of Irish media.”

Boost Drinks and the SMEDIAS organisers have created a roadshow that will visit colleges across Ireland ahead of the final.

Lucy Manby said: “The Boost Ambassadors have been visiting college campuses all over Ireland to energise students and let them know that the SMEDIAS is returning and to get their entries prepared.

“At each event, Boost Ambassadors put students through their paces with the physical Thor challenge and the fun ‘Cans for Compliments’ which asks students to share compliments with each other. We also had prizes up for grabs and everyone was able to grab a can of Boost Energy Original, Sugar Free, Mango and Red Berry flavours.

“So far, we have taken the Boost roadshow to Maynooth University Dublin, Queen’s University Belfast, Griffith College Dublin, University Limerick, Dublin Business School, University Galway, Dundalk IT, National College Ireland, and many more.

“Look out for the Boost Ambassadors at upcoming events at South East Technological University Waterford on February 28th, Dublin City University on March 7th and 13th and we will be confirming a date to visit University Limerick in the coming weeks.”

The judges for the 24th annual awards include Sharon Tobin, RTE Six One news presenter, Lizzie Gomes, Editor, Image Magazine, Sean Defoe, Bauer Media, Róisín Ní Thuairisg from TG4, Éanna Ó Caollaí from Irish Times, and Fionnan Sheehan from The Independent.

Lucy concluded: “Over the last number of years, Boost Drinks have given amateur singers a leg up, we have helped local charities, kept front line workers energised and given students a boost.

"We’re committed to continuing that good work by supporting emerging talent at colleges across Ireland.”