Boost for controlled schools as Education Minister announces specific body to manage 'mainstream' facilities, mirroring Catholic and Integrated sectors

Education Minister Paul Givan.

Mainstream schools are set to get a boost with their own body looking after and campaigning for them, just like Catholic and Integrated schools already have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after the existing arrangements at the Education Authority (EA) were criticised for letting down schools in the government-controlled sector, which comprises more than half of Northern Ireland’s schools.

In 2023, a review of the province’s school system found conditions were “in particular suboptimal for the controlled sector”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It highlighted long-running concerns stemming from other area, such as the Catholic and Integrated sectors, having specific managing bodies that can negotiate with and lobby the EA on their behalf, while no such organisation existed for ‘mainstream’ controlled schools.

And as the EA has to look after all sectors, stated the report, that left it “stretched too thin and conflicted”, which in turn resulted in controlled schools being “relatively unsupported”.

Education Minister Paul Givan has now announced the creation of a dedicated unit within the EA for controlled schools, which is expected to be up and running by September this year.

At a later date, a distinct managing authority for controlled schools will be set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moves come after a taskforce was last year appointed to come up with ideas for transforming the sector.

Said the Minister: “Controlled schools are a core part of our education system, comprising almost half of all schools across Northern Ireland including nursery, special, primary, secondary, grammar, integrated and Irish medium schools.

“The Independent Review of Education highlighted shortcomings in current support arrangements, and I am pleased that the taskforce has identified practical steps that can be taken to improve support for our largest and diverse school sector.

“Today marks an important step on the education reform journey and I want to thank the taskforce for their proposals. I also want to thank the school leaders and other partners who participated in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes won’t address every single issue faced by schools, Mr Givan stated, but improvements should bring “greater consistency and equity of support” to the education system.