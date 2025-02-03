Boost for controlled schools as Education Minister announces specific body to manage 'mainstream' facilities, mirroring Catholic and Integrated sectors
The move comes after the existing arrangements at the Education Authority (EA) were criticised for letting down schools in the government-controlled sector, which comprises more than half of Northern Ireland’s schools.
In 2023, a review of the province’s school system found conditions were “in particular suboptimal for the controlled sector”.
It highlighted long-running concerns stemming from other area, such as the Catholic and Integrated sectors, having specific managing bodies that can negotiate with and lobby the EA on their behalf, while no such organisation existed for ‘mainstream’ controlled schools.
And as the EA has to look after all sectors, stated the report, that left it “stretched too thin and conflicted”, which in turn resulted in controlled schools being “relatively unsupported”.
Education Minister Paul Givan has now announced the creation of a dedicated unit within the EA for controlled schools, which is expected to be up and running by September this year.
At a later date, a distinct managing authority for controlled schools will be set up.
The moves come after a taskforce was last year appointed to come up with ideas for transforming the sector.
Said the Minister: “Controlled schools are a core part of our education system, comprising almost half of all schools across Northern Ireland including nursery, special, primary, secondary, grammar, integrated and Irish medium schools.
“The Independent Review of Education highlighted shortcomings in current support arrangements, and I am pleased that the taskforce has identified practical steps that can be taken to improve support for our largest and diverse school sector.
“Today marks an important step on the education reform journey and I want to thank the taskforce for their proposals. I also want to thank the school leaders and other partners who participated in the process.”
The changes won’t address every single issue faced by schools, Mr Givan stated, but improvements should bring “greater consistency and equity of support” to the education system.
He added: “I believe that this approach can achieve the best of both worlds – preparing for a dedicated managing authority in the medium-term while bringing about improvements for the support for our controlled schools in the shorter-term”.