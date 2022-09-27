Boys Brigade in Northern Ireland decides to split from GB and Republic of Ireland
The Boy’s Brigade in Northern Ireland has decided to split from the wider organisation in Great Britain and Republic of Ireland.
The News Letter understands the decision was prompted in part by financial and doctrinal matters.
In August the News Letter reported that the Northern Irish wing of the organisation was reportedly considering breaking from the main bulk of the movement in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.
It is understood two of the issues were how funds from NI were being used and different emphases on the centrality of the Christian faith outside of NI.
The BB in Northern Ireland has so far not issued any formal statement on the decision.
However one NI source said this morning: “This is not driven by a desire to impose a conservative position on the BB. It’s driven by a desire to ensure the position of each denomination is respected, whether that denomination is conservative or liberal. Some issues are matters for the church, not for BB.”
The BB was founded in Glasgow in 1883 – some 24 years before Robert Baden-Powell founded the Scouts.
The BB’s founder was Sir William Alexander Smith, a businessman, military officer, and member of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.
It describes itself as “ the first voluntary uniformed youth movement in the world”.
There are now 1,200 or so BB companies.
The object of the BB is: “The advancement of Christ’s kingdom among boys and the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness.”
Its motto is: “Sure and Steadfast” (taken from The Book of Hebrews, 6:19) and its “vision” is that “children and young people experience life to the full through coming to know Jesus for themselves”.
This story will be updated periodically today.