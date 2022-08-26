Boys’ Brigade movement stresses its ‘unity in Christian mission’ amid possible schism which would see Northern Ireland break away from the UK and Republic of Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irish wing of the organisation is reportedly considering breaking from the main bulk of the movement in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, to become a separate outfit altogether.

The BBC’s Robbie Meredith said he had learned that the Northern Irish wing was mulling over whether to “become an autonomous organisation” in the wake of concerns about how the movement – headquartered in Hertfordshire, just north of London – is being centrally run.

He reported that he had seen a “policy document” which is due for wider discussion at a BB meeting in mid-September, which said: “The environment in Great Britain is culturally different to that in NI, especially regarding the relationship with the church.

Images from the BB website

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A core component of the object of the Boys’ Brigade is ‘Advancing Christ’s Kingdom’, however, the implementation of this object is not clearly defined in the five-year strategy for BB UK & RoI.

“The new vision, mission and values of BB UK and RoI appear to be receiving greater effort, promotion and exposure than the object of the Boys’ Brigade.

“The Boys’ Brigade in Northern Ireland does not hold doctrinal positions but respects those held by every denomination with which we partner.

“If BB UK and RoI does not respect those positions, the very existence of the Boys’ Brigade in Northern Ireland is at risk.”

The overall BB movement told the News Letter the following in response: “There are discussions taking place between The Boys’ Brigade UK & RoI and The Northern Ireland District of The Boys’ Brigade.

“Those discussions are to ascertain the best governance arrangement for both parties in the future and nothing more.

“This is an internal matter and neither party will make any further comment until those discussions conclude.

“The Boys’ Brigade family remains united in its Christian mission.”

When contacted, two senior individuals in the Northern Irish leadership declined to say what exactly the crux of the dispute is.

The BB was founded in Glasgow in1883 – some 24 years before Robert Baden-Powell founded the Scouts.

The BB’s founder was Sir William Alexander Smith, a businessman, military officer, and member of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

It describes itself as “ the first voluntary uniformed youth movement in the world”.

There are now 1,200 or so BB companies.

The object of the BB is: “The advancement of Christ’s kingdom among boys and the promotion of habits of obedience, reverence, discipline, self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness.”