The former boxing world champion, who is also a champion of integrated education, said at Harding Memorial Primary School today: “If you’d have told people 10 years ago we’d have an integrated school here on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast they’d have laughed at you.”

Carl, who did not attend an integrated school but got an integrated education of sorts through boxing, said: “Parents want more integrated schools in Northern Ireland and slowly but surely, that’s what they’re getting. This school here is setting an example for others to follow.”

Harding Memorial has 224 pupils from around 20 different backgrounds and nationalities so it was already considered a multicultural school before it was officially labelled as integrated. The process of becoming an integrated school was begun five years ago by principal Stephen Cumper. Much of the hard work to make the change took place in the last two years and the move to integrated education was supported by nearly 90% of parents.

Carl Frampton helped officially open the primary school as an integrated school. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Vice principal Judith Baird said: “Being integrated isn’t about exclusion, it’s about inclusion – exploring all of the different cultures and backgrounds we have at the school. There’s a lot of work that has gone into making this a very special day, but it doesn’t stop here, there’s a lot of work to carry on with, but it’s very pleasant work, it’s very enjoyable work and it’s very important work.”

Gerry Fleming, chair of the board of governors, paid tribute to the school’s principal who could not attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony due to illness.

He said: “This was a vision from our principal some 10 years ago, he contacted all the appropriate people, and in the region of five years ago he started to press the right buttons. Stephen has been the architect and the momentum to keep it going.”

He thanked the relevant authorities, the school’s teaching and support staff, fellow board of governors members, parents, children and the wider community for their backing in transforming the school.

Harding Memorial Integrated Primary School official opening as a new Integrated Education School. Former professional boxer Carl Frampton MBE helped officially cut the ribbon pictured with (L-R) Englebert - P5, Elaine Shannon - HMIPS, Gerry Fleming - Chair BOG, Catherine Murray - Senior Teacher, Clare McCormick - Senior Teacher and Abbie - P7 and staff and guests. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mr Fleming said: “When it comes to integration it’s not just working in isolation within the school, we wanted to know how the community felt and they are very much in favour.”