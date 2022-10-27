Carl Frampton gives Harding Memorial Integrated Primary School in east Belfast his seal of approval
Carl Frampton visited an east Belfast primary school today to celebrate its new integrated status.
The former boxing world champion, who is also a champion of integrated education, said at Harding Memorial Primary School today: “If you’d have told people 10 years ago we’d have an integrated school here on the Cregagh Road in east Belfast they’d have laughed at you.”
Carl, who did not attend an integrated school but got an integrated education of sorts through boxing, said: “Parents want more integrated schools in Northern Ireland and slowly but surely, that’s what they’re getting. This school here is setting an example for others to follow.”
Harding Memorial has 224 pupils from around 20 different backgrounds and nationalities so it was already considered a multicultural school before it was officially labelled as integrated. The process of becoming an integrated school was begun five years ago by principal Stephen Cumper. Much of the hard work to make the change took place in the last two years and the move to integrated education was supported by nearly 90% of parents.
Vice principal Judith Baird said: “Being integrated isn’t about exclusion, it’s about inclusion – exploring all of the different cultures and backgrounds we have at the school. There’s a lot of work that has gone into making this a very special day, but it doesn’t stop here, there’s a lot of work to carry on with, but it’s very pleasant work, it’s very enjoyable work and it’s very important work.”
Gerry Fleming, chair of the board of governors, paid tribute to the school’s principal who could not attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony due to illness.
He said: “This was a vision from our principal some 10 years ago, he contacted all the appropriate people, and in the region of five years ago he started to press the right buttons. Stephen has been the architect and the momentum to keep it going.”
He thanked the relevant authorities, the school’s teaching and support staff, fellow board of governors members, parents, children and the wider community for their backing in transforming the school.
Mr Fleming said: “When it comes to integration it’s not just working in isolation within the school, we wanted to know how the community felt and they are very much in favour.”