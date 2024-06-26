Celebrations for local learners at the Open College Network Learning Endeavour Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 350 learners, teachers, tutors, and special guests celebrated the Open College Network NI (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2024 at Titanic Belfast.

The annual awards, now in their sixth year, were hosted by Lisburn radio presenter Denise Watson and aim to celebrate the achievements of learners who have gone to exceptional lengths to achieve their learning goals.

This year’s special guest was Clodagh Dunlop MBE who gave an inspirational talk on her remarkable journey of overcoming ‘locked in’ syndrome following a stroke in 2015.

A total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and providers through learning bursaries from across the province who have achieved extraordinary results, with some learners overcoming numerous personal hurdles to achieve their professional and technical OCN qualifications.

OCN CEO Martin Flynn with 2024 Learning Endeavour Award recipients. Pic credit: OCN

The Third Sector Learner of the Year winner was Luke Jennings, Start 360, taking home the Schools Learner of the Year award was Ethan McKee, St Louises’s College, Belfast; OCN Provider of The Year category winner was Belfast Met Supported Learning and the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year award went to Paul Mercer, South Eastern Regional College.

Daniel McCann, South Eastern Regional College won our Further Education Learner of the Year category, with Mantvydas Kizauskas from People 1st in Lisburn, collecting the Essential Skills Learner of the Year category.

The Health & Well-being Learner of the Year went to Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health; and South Eastern Regional College - Hospitality and Culinary Arts School won the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category. And a new award category for 2024, Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year was won by Ryan Phelan from North West Regional College.

OCN Vice Chair Anne-Marie McClure presents the Hilary Sloane MBE Award to joint winners Christine Chambers and Luke Jennings. Pic credit: OCN

The final Award of the 2024 ceremony, the Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, in memory of former OCN Chair who was a powerful advocate of life-long learning, was announced by OCN Vice Chair Anne-Marie McClure. For the first time joint recipients were announced – Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health, and Luke Jennings, Start360.