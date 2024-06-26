Celebrations for local learners at the Open College Network Learning Endeavour Awards
The annual awards, now in their sixth year, were hosted by Lisburn radio presenter Denise Watson and aim to celebrate the achievements of learners who have gone to exceptional lengths to achieve their learning goals.
This year’s special guest was Clodagh Dunlop MBE who gave an inspirational talk on her remarkable journey of overcoming ‘locked in’ syndrome following a stroke in 2015.
A total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and providers through learning bursaries from across the province who have achieved extraordinary results, with some learners overcoming numerous personal hurdles to achieve their professional and technical OCN qualifications.
The Third Sector Learner of the Year winner was Luke Jennings, Start 360, taking home the Schools Learner of the Year award was Ethan McKee, St Louises’s College, Belfast; OCN Provider of The Year category winner was Belfast Met Supported Learning and the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year award went to Paul Mercer, South Eastern Regional College.
Daniel McCann, South Eastern Regional College won our Further Education Learner of the Year category, with Mantvydas Kizauskas from People 1st in Lisburn, collecting the Essential Skills Learner of the Year category.
The Health & Well-being Learner of the Year went to Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health; and South Eastern Regional College - Hospitality and Culinary Arts School won the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category. And a new award category for 2024, Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year was won by Ryan Phelan from North West Regional College.
The final Award of the 2024 ceremony, the Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, in memory of former OCN Chair who was a powerful advocate of life-long learning, was announced by OCN Vice Chair Anne-Marie McClure. For the first time joint recipients were announced – Christine Chambers, Action Mental Health, and Luke Jennings, Start360.
Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN, said: “Once more we have been able to provide a unique platform for our learners to showcase their achievements, sometimes against impossible odds, and provide recognition for the tremendous commitment and determination they have shown to achieve their qualification.”