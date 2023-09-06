Applications are now open for the October 2023 Chef Academy, in partnership with Ramore Restaurants, Portrush.

Watch more videos on Shots!

The academy is being coordinated by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership, who are funded by the Department for Communities.

Speaking at the launch this week, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “The hospitality sector is such an important sector for our Borough and the Chef Academy is an excellent way for local people who want to kick start a skilled career that not only pays well but is also very rewarding.”

All candidates will have a guaranteed job interview with Ramore Restaurants following completion of the Academy. If unsuccessful, our team will help you find suitable employment elsewhere.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with Aaron Boreland from Ramore Restaurants at the launch of the Chef Academy. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Aaron Boreland from Ramore Restaurants added: “Across all our restaurants we employ over 100 chefs throughout the year. We are looking to continue to invest further in the

recruitment, training and development of our chefs and kitchen staff to help us to keep growing and developing.

“The Chef Academy gives us the opportunity to find aspiring chefs, to give them on the job training, qualifications, and experience. If successful, the candidates will get a job with us in Portrush. If you have a passion for good food and would like to start your career as a chef, then this academy is exactly what you need.”

Marc McGerty, Manager of Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership Manager said: “In addition to ongoing training and development within Ramore Restaurants, eligible candidates who secure employment at the end of the Chef Academy will be given the opportunity to undertake additional training and development, including NVQ Level 2 and Level 3 in Professional Cookery.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured with Marc McGerty from the Labour Market Partnership, Louise Boyle from Coleraine Jobs and Benefits Office and Aaron Boreland from Ramore Restaurants. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The Chef Academy will take place over four weeks, commencing on Monday, October 2, with training taking place in Ramore Restaurants in Portrush. To qualify for the Chef Academy, you must live in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, and you must also be eligible to work in the UK. Candidates can also get help and support with travel and childcare cost during their time on the academy.