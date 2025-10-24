City Hall Lights Up Red as Comics ‘Stand Up’ for Integrated Education!

Stand-Up for Integrated Education 2025 is the latest in a series of sold-out comedy nights held in the iconic Ulster Hall.Home-grown comedians Tim McGarry and Colin Murphy returned with Scottish comic Wendy Wason for the annual gig on Thursday 16 October. This year they were joined by Emer Maguire, a fierce advocate for Integrated Education, who made her first appearance at Stand-Up for Integrated Education, and William Thompson, a rising star in the comedy world, known for his sharp wit, relatable humour, and engaging stage presence.
The High Sheriff of Belfast, Councillor Fiona McAteer, said:
“Integrated Education makes a massive contribution to life in Northern Ireland, with benefits reaching the entire community. Integrated schools bring people together. I want to congratulate and commend the IEF for their role in supporting the growth and development of Integrated Education.”
Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the IEF, commented:
“The IEF is so grateful for the support of our comic friends. They are so generous in giving up their time to support us. The Stand-Up for Integrated Education Comedy Night has become a highlight of the year. It was a great evening of laughter and fun.
Thank you to everyone who came and helped raise funds to support the growth and development of Integrated Education.”