Classroom assistants: 14,000 stuck on temporary contracts due to schools' special educational needs funding worries
The situation was recently revealed in Stormont, with Education Minister Paul Givan stating the problem is down to on-the-ground uncertainty over special needs funding.
And it won’t be sorted out without an overhaul of the way special educational needs money is given out for both children and school staff, the Minister added.
According to Mr Givan, a total of 13,992 classroom assistants are currently employed on temporary contracts.
Describing that as “a high number”, the Minister stated the situation is because teaching assistants are often brought on to give one-to-one support to a pupil with special educational needs (SEN) – but school authorities can’t guarantee that child will stay enrolled.
Classroom assistants are contracted to work directly for a specific school.
But when SEN pupils move somewhere else, funding for their classroom assistant goes with them.
As a result, schools are reportedly worried that if they employ teaching assistants on permanent contracts, they could struggle to pay their salaries should their one-to-one support child leave.
Said Mr Givan: “Schools are unsure over the length of contract to offer a classroom assistant if there is uncertainty as to how long the pupil they are supporting will remain at the school.”
The Minister added that a revamp of the SEN funding system is needed, stating it should be “critically evaluated” to create “a more responsive and flexible approach that provides the best possible support for our children” as well as “more stability for the workforce”.
Mr Givan’s words came in answer to a question from Alliance MLA Nick Mathison, who chairs Stormont’s Education Committee.
He described the 14,000 figure as “deeply concerning”, adding it “exposes the scale of insecurity” faced by workers in a vital role.
"Classroom assistants are an important part of our schools, providing essential support to children and playing a central role in delivering real improvements in SEN services,” Mr Mathison told the News Letter.
“The Minister’s response makes it clear that transforming SEN services will not be an overnight fix. Temporary contracts cannot be allowed to become the norm – these staff deserve job security, opportunities for career progression, and access to high-quality training.”
