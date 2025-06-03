Clear Day Nurseries rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups

Clear Day Nurseries has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK.

It has eight nurseries in the UK – all of which are in Northern Ireland and two of which are in Belfast. Five of these nurseries have also won individual awards.

The top 20 nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Clear Day Nurseries

There are 1,629 nursery groups and 14,967 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “The vision and ethos of a nursery group shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development.

"Clear Day Nurseries has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children as well as their learning and development.

"We would like to congratulate them on being rated by parents as a top nursery group.

"It is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

Audrey McCracken, Nursery Director at Clear Day Nurseries, said: “As we celebrate twenty years in day care, we are delighted to have received this prestigious award recognising the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team at Clear Day Nurseries. This award reflects the high standard of care that we consistently provide for each individual child and provides ongoing encouragement to our staff who create a loving, homely environment. What a year of celebrations we are having!”

To see Clear Day Nurseries’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchgroup/56157005CLEA#reviews