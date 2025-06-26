Cliftonville Integrated Primary School receives top British Council award for global learning

Cliftonville Integrated Primary School in north Belfast has been awarded the British Council International School Award – Re-Accreditation Level, the programme’s highest recognition, for its outstanding and sustained commitment to international learning and cultural exchange.

The award was formally presented to the school by North Belfast MP John Finucane, marking a proud moment in Cliftonville’s nearly decade-long journey of global engagement.

Currently home to pupils who speak 17 different languages, Cliftonville has been part of the British Council’s International School Award programme since 2016. Over the years, the school has forged partnerships with institutions across Europe and beyond – including in Canada, Norway, Belgium, Spain, Qatar and Romania – through penpal exchanges, video projects, and collaborative activities that bring global citizenship to life.

This year the school has also expanded its language programme to offer French or Mandarin Chinese to all pupils, from nursery through Primary 7, supported by the Confucius Institute at Ulster University and visiting language assistants.

From left John Finucane MP with William Fletcher, Principal at Cliftonville Integrated PS and Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Irelandplaceholder image
From left John Finucane MP with William Fletcher, Principal at Cliftonville Integrated PS and Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland

Cliftonville’s achievements are further reflected in its School of Sanctuary and Peaceful School accreditations, which recognise the school’s dedication to fostering a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment. Annual events such as the Integrated Breakfast bring pupils, parents, staff, and governors together to celebrate diversity through shared food, music, and culture.

Rochelle Lynch, International Co-ordinator at the school, said: “Receiving the highest level of the International School Award is a real motivator for us. It encourages us to continue developing international partnerships, sustaining our languages programme, and living out the values that underpin our integrated ethos. For us, it’s about showing that respect for cultural diversity isn’t just taught - it’s practised every day by our pupils and staff.”

“We’ve seen the incredible impact that global learning can have on children. For some, learning a new language or connecting with someone from a different culture can spark a newfound confidence. It helps them shine in ways they may not have before.”

As part of its inclusive approach, Cliftonville has launched a bilingual library, providing access to books in students’ home languages, and hosts weekly English classes for newcomer pupils and has offered English classes for parents. The school also runs an International Ambassadors programme, empowering selected pupils to welcome new arrivals, lead school tours, and promote intercultural understanding among their peers.

Rochelle said: “We’ve put a lot of thought into how we welcome children from other countries. When pupils themselves take the lead in supporting newcomers, it creates a deep sense of community and belonging from day one.”

Looking ahead, the school plans to further expand its international projects and maintain comprehensive language provision.

Encouraging other schools to get involved in the British Council’s International School Award, Rochelle said: “We began with something small - writing letters to pupils in another country. From there, it grew. I’d say to any school thinking about it: start small, and you’ll soon see the benefits for pupils, staff, and families alike.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director of British Council Northern Ireland, congratulated the school. He said: “The International School Award recognises the power of global learning and connections in education. Cliftonville Integrated Primary School has shown unwavering commitment to inclusion and internationalism, preparing its pupils to thrive in an interconnected world. Their work stands as a model of how meaningful international engagement can strengthen communities and enrich learning across the curriculum and wider school community.”

For more information on the British Council’s International School Award and how schools can take part, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/school-resources/international-school-awards

To learn more about the British Council’s work in Northern Ireland, follow on X, Facebook, or Instagram, or visit the British Council Northern Ireland website.

