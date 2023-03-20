Pupils celebrate the official opening of Bangor Integrated Nursery School

The transformation process began in 2018 when parents voted overwhelmingly in support of the significant change in status, with 97 per cent in favour of the move.

The school said it is now proud to call itself Bangor Integrated Nursery School and has engaged its parents and wider school community over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Algie, prrincipal of Bangor Central Nursery School said: “Bangor Nursery School has always been an inclusive school where all communities, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and celebrated. In everything we do as a school, we put the children and families first.

“As an integrated nursery school, we have formalised our ethos and our commitment to educating children from all communities together, so that everyone can feel valued in our school.

"We know that learning together in an inclusive environment, especially from this young age, is what is best for the children enrolled with us.”

Tina Merron, chief executive officer of the Integrated Education Fund said: “Demand for places in Integrated schools is higher than ever and it’s important to be able to give this choice to parents at all levels. It’s been a great year for Integrated Education and we look forward to working with more schools and parents to enable an Integrated place for any child that wants one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad