Coleraine school honoured with award for its nurturing work

The Coleraine school has received the prestigious Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award by the Nurture UK network. This accolade is awarded to schools who demonstrate exemplary practice in their school nurture groups. Nurture groups are in-school, teacher-led groups that help children overcome barriers in learning and support them to make the most of school and learning.

The award was presented by Mrs Cynthia Currie, the interim director of education, and Mr Steven Callaghan the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Mrs Currie said: “Harpur’s Hill Primary has received this award because of the high quality of nurture provision within the school. The award is testament to the hard-work and commitment of the school to support, not just those children who have come through the nurture group, but all of its pupils”.

Mrs Cynthia Currie, Miss Angela Workman, Mrs Debbie Allen and the Mayor, Mr Steven Callaghan

Mrs Currie spoke about the "lovely, caring atmosphere" which is evident within the school and stated how fortunate the boys and girls were to be educated in such a warm and friendly environment. The Interim Director concluded: “I congratulate Harpur’s Hill on receiving this award. By working together, we can help our young people unlock their full potential as they move through all the stages of school. I wish everyone well for the future.”

Principal Mr D. Radcliffe said: “I am delighted that the Interim Director of Education and the Mayor were able to attend the school to present us with this prestigious award. What pleases me most is that Nurture UK stated, ‘Harpur’s Hill Primary School is not just an excellent example of nurture group practice but also a whole school approach to nurture’ and that we were one of only a few outstanding schools in the UK. Most importantly this award is testament to the hard work that goes on in the school on a daily basis and shows that every child is cared for in a nurturing environment”.