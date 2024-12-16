College celebrates successful Open Night
The event welcomed a record number of prospective students and their families, showcasing the vibrant and inclusive community that defines the college.
Visitors had the opportunity to tour the facilities, engage with enthusiastic staff and students and participate in interactive demonstrations across various departments.
Highlights of the evening included performances by the school choir, a science experiment showcase, a willow weaving demonstration from the eco-club and a captivating art exhibition.
Principal Mr John Conlon said: "We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback from our guests. Our Open Night was a wonderful opportunity to highlight the unique educational experience we offer at Crumlin Integrated College.
"The success of the Open Night reflects the strong community spirit and commitment to excellence that Crumlin Integrated College embodies."
