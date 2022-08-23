Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice NI expert Sinead Campbell said the summer school holidays can be a particularly stressful, and expensive, time for many families, without the added pressure of spiralling energy costs and other price increases.

“This year we are seeing added pressures with the cost-of-living crisis. Families are already struggling to deal with increased costs of food, fuel, and energy,” she said.

“Those most vulnerable or low-income families already find the summer holidays a stressful time – and one that can lead to those getting into debt to manage children’s expectations,” as well as the sheer cost of having extra mouths to feed for two months.

Sinead Campbell of Advice NI

She added: “Asda’s latest Income Tracker Report shows the spending power of families in Nor thern Ireland has fallen below £100 for the first time since 2017. It states that the average family here is £188.34 worse off per month compared to June 2021.”

Ms Campbell, the head of Advice NI’s debt and money department, went on to say: “We urge families struggling to cope with mounting financial strains ... to seek advice.

“We can offer free and confidential debt advice, we can negotiate with your creditors and provide you with options to help deal with your debt. We advise everyone to have a benefit entitlement check carried out to ensure you are in receipt of all of the support you are entitled to. We can also make referrals to local food banks where necessary.”

Jonny Currie, Northern Ireland lead for the Trussell Trust which supports 22 food banks in NI, is also concerned.

He said: “Over 16,000 emergency food parcels were provided by Trussell Trust food banks in NI from April to June this year – a 28% increase on the same period last year.