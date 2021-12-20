Covid-19: Queen’s University moves back towards remote classes in January

Queues at Queen's University in Belfast on Monday for vaccinations and boosters after the booster programme was opened up to everybody over the age of 18

The university made the decision as a “precautionary measure” having reviewed the “developing public health situation and taken some clinical advice”.

“The majority of teaching will now be delivered remotely during January,” the QUB website said.

“Schools will be in touch with students directly when they have had the opportunity to review their arrangements, including regarding any upcoming assessments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please note that this may not be until the New Year but your School will be in touch as soon as arrangements are clear.”

In-person teaching will still be provided for technical classes such as lab sessions that cannot be delivered remotely.

“Face-to-face teaching that is essential for professional accreditation and/or student progression reasons and which cannot be delivered online or deferred to a later date,” the statement said.

“For a minority of students, therefore, it is possible that some classes may need to take place in person and on campus during this period. Where this is the case, your School will contact you directly.

“Please be assured that stringent mitigation measures remain in place on campus and that our teaching spaces are fully risk-assessed.”

The Library, study spaces and support services will remain open.

Assessments scheduled for January 4 are set to proceed as planned “with enhanced social distancing in place”.