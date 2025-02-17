Crusaders are given £2.2m to build new 'skills centre' at Seaview stadium in north Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crusaders FC have tonight announced they have been given £2.2m in government funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money is for its proposed “Shore Road Skills Centre”, with the club providing matching top-up funding.

In a statement this evening, the club said it is “the end of a long process”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It quoted Tommy Whiteside, project director and treasurer, as saying: "The club developed a very strong application and a robust business case within a very competitive, UK-wide challenge-fund.

Seaview Stadium from the air (c/o Google Maps)

"The Shore Road Skills Centre will house a range of current sports and educational initiatives of the club as well as a vocational education offer by our educational partners.

"This is the largest funding award that Crusaders have ever achieved and it is a testimony to the strength and capacity we have here at the club.

"Tendering will now proceed with a 'build' phase creating much-needed employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Skills Centre will be a vital part of our infrastructure at Seaview as we seek to develop our premises as an open and welcoming modern small stadium.

"We are grateful for the political support we have received from across the spectrum in helping us realize this vital piece of community infrastructure."

And Mark Langhammer, vice-chair of the club and the education programme director for the project, sad: "It is a matter of fact that the Duncairn area within which the Skills Centre will be located is an area of high recognized educational disadvantage.

"We aim, with partners, to tackle that. Sport has the power to change lives, and has the leverage to promote wider social goals, such as in education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Skills Centre will be open to the public and will promote an attractive 'menu' of courses and vocational opportunities as well as progression pathways to further and higher education partners.

"The initiative seeks to offer opportunities for people, young and old, to achieve and improve their lives.