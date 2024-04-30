Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dalriada School in Ballymoney has appointed a new principal following the sudden death of headmaster Tom Skelton earlier this year.

The much-loved and highly respected principal died at Causeway Hospital in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice principal of Antrim Grammar school, Mrs Louise Aitcheson from Cloughmills, will take up the post from August 1.

The Board of Governors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Louise Aitcheson as the new principal of Dalriada School. Credit: LinkedIn

A statement posted on the school website, stated: “The Board of Governors are pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Louise Aitcheson BA (Hons) P.G.C.E., MSc as the new principal of Dalriada School from 1st August 2024.

“Mrs Aitcheson, from Cloughmills, studied at Queen’s University Belfast gaining a B.A. Hons 2:1 degree and then completed a Post Primary P.G.C.E. certificate in Education in Geography at the University of Ulster. She also holds an MSc in Education from the same University.

"Louise has been teaching for 21 years. Her first post was in Larne High School as a geography teacher moving to Antrim Grammar school after two years to teach the same subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During her time at Antrim Grammar School, she became head of geography, a senior teacher and then a vice-principal.