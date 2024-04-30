Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heron Bros, the contractors appointed by the Department of Education to build the new campus, set out their timeline as beginning phase one (hockey pitch and Multi Use Games Area) on May 6.

This phase will run until May 2025, then section one of the school building will begin construction. The whole project is expected to be completed by May 2027.

The modern, state of the art education facilities will be shared between Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College and will be funded primarily through Fresh Start funding for Shared and Integrated Education.

