Date set for phase one of Ballycastle Shared Education Campus build

The first phase of the new Ballycastle Shared Education Campus is set to begin on May 6.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 15:52 BST
Heron Bros, the contractors appointed by the Department of Education to build the new campus, set out their timeline as beginning phase one (hockey pitch and Multi Use Games Area) on May 6.

This phase will run until May 2025, then section one of the school building will begin construction. The whole project is expected to be completed by May 2027.

The modern, state of the art education facilities will be shared between Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College and will be funded primarily through Fresh Start funding for Shared and Integrated Education.

The new campus will accommodate approximately 1,200 pupils from both schools and will be constructed on the existing school sites. The main campus building and sports hall will be located on the current Ballycastle High School site, while the Cross and Passion site will accommodate outdoor sports facilities and a changing pavilion.

