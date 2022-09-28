Degree of optimism as new student centre opens at Queen’s University Belfast

‘One Elmwood’ is described as a “net zero ready building that is future proofed for generations to come”.

The new centre and Students’ Union hub has been designed to complement the existing Lanyon, Whitla and Elmwood Hall, and will provide the full range student services, from wellbeing advice and financial support to careers and other learning support and developmental opportunities.

It has been constructed on the site of the previous Students’ Union building at the junction of University Road and Elmwood Avenue.

Queen’s vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer and Students’ Union president Emma Murphy outside the new building

Student Plus director Caroline Young said: “We’ve tried to keep some of the nostalgia, so the Mandela Hall is still here, a new Mandela Hall, the student bar is still here”.

Welcoming the opening, QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer said: “One Elmwood marks a new chapter for life at Queen’s. Set right at the heart of campus, the 10,000 square metre state-of-the-art building brings together University student services and the Students’ Union alongside a range of facilities so students can access services, collaborate in shared spaces, get support and advice, and socialise in a range of venues.

“This is a major investment in our students and student services so that we can continue to offer our students and staff world class amenities which complement our historic campus.

“This contemporary structure will build on existing services, shared spaces and support across campus and online to help with seamless engagement between Schools, the Students’ Union and the University services with the student at the centre.

“This building is designed to be the hub of Queen’s, with accessibility, lots of collaborative spaces, and a place where students can go for help, relaxation, study and social support. It’s an exciting time for everyone at Queen’s and we are delighted to open the doors and welcome students, staff and the community to this great new space.”

The Students’ Union President Emma Murphy said: “The new Students’ Union, housed in One Elmwood, will be a vibrant social hub with a newly revamped Mandela Hall, Union Bar, rooftop terrace, Union shop and multiple collaboration and social spaces, as well as state of the art facilities for our clubs and societies and other student groups.

“Supporting and developing our students remains a key priority for the Students’ Union and the new facility will provide further opportunities for students to make friends, socialize and engage with our representation, advice, student volunteering and entrepreneurship services. It’s a fantastic addition to life on campus and students will benefit from it for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has visited the newly opened final phase of Ulster University’s enhanced Belfast campus.

The new 75,000 square metre addition to the campus – said to be one of the largest higher education capital builds in Europe – opened its doors to more than 15,000 new and returning students and staff on September 19.

Mr Lyons said: “The opening of this campus is a significant achievement and represents the culmination of significant efforts by both the University and my department. This campus represents a significant regeneration within the city and bolsters the ambitions for regeneration in north Belfast, the wider city and the region as a whole.