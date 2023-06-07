News you can trust since 1737
Derry Girls: Treasure trove of original items from hit Channel 4 series to go on show next month

The date has been set for the opening of the new Derry Girls Experience.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST

The series which has been captivating audiences around the world since the award-winning comedy series Derry Girls first hit our screens, is now coming home as the Tower Museum prepares to showcase original items from the show, courtesy of creator Lisa McGee and Hat Trick Productions.

The city that inspired Lisa’s wickedly nostalgic tribute to growing up in N. Ireland, will host the collection, which features an array of the iconic costumes and set pieces that set the scene for 90’s Derry.

The new showcase of all things Derry Girls will officially open its doors on Monday July 3rd with a special 90’s inspired opening event at 6pm.

The collection will remain on display over the coming months, and is expected to be a huge draw for visitors from around the world who have been won over by the show’s heart warming and hilarious take on teenage life during the conflict.

The series has been cleaning up on the awards circuit, most recently gaining two BAFTA awards for the show’s creator, and also star Siobhán McSweeney.

Since airing on Netflix it has reached global audiences, shining a spotlight on the city’s warmth and humour in stark contrast to the dark days of the Troubles.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the collection would be a fantastic legacy for the City.

“I am so excited to see the Derry Girls collection coming home to Derry where it will be warmly welcomed by everyone,” she said.

"I really want to thank Tourism NI for their support and both Lisa McGee and Hat Trick Productions for working with Council to establish this legacy for the series, bringing it back to its original roots.

"And also to acknowledge the support of NI Screen/Northern Ireland Screen in recognising the amazing potential of locations like Derry as the backdrop for exciting new film and TV productions and their support with this experience.

“To have iconic memorabilia like Erin’s diary, Aunt Sarah’s famous pyjamas and Ma Mary’s Woolworths sweater, not to mention the infamous Spice Girls costumes in our Museum Collection, will really be a major resource for Derry and help bring the story back to where Lisa McGee found her inspiration in the family, friends and the streets of this city where she grew up.

“There is already an upsurge in visitors who have been drawn here to find out more about the origins of the show, the history that shaped it, and this collection will add further to the Derry Girls experience for visitors.

"I look forward to the exhibition launch, and also plans to develop that experience throughout the city involving a range of partners dedicated to telling the story of Derry.”

The Derry Girls Experience will go on public display on July 4th, running until July 2024.

