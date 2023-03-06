News you can trust since 1737
DUP attempts to raise pressure on schools body over freeze on 'lollipop men and women'

The DUP is applying pressure to the Education Authority in an attempt to get it hiring lollipop men and women again.

By Adam Kula
13 minutes ago - 2 min read

Carla Lockhart, DUP MP for Upper Bann, said a freeze on recruitment of such people – officially known as School Crossing Patrol Staff – was “madness”.

The freeze was revealed last month by the BBC, which reported that the head of the Education Authority (which replaced NI’s various education and library boards in 2015) Sara Long had written to schools about the need to make budget cuts.

She had reportedly said that there was to be a pause on "the recruitment of temporary and permanent school crossing patrol posts", adding:

“Schools are encouraged to share the road safety advice available on NI Direct, as well as reinforce parents' important role in their child's journey to school.

"Schools are also reminded of existing guidance that only those employed as a SCP are authorised to stop traffic and therefore indemnified in the event of an accident."

It is thought there are between 300 and 400 lollipop men and women in NI.

Ms Lockhart said she had “raised the issue in a recent meeting with EA directors, urging a rethink on the decision”, and that Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds will raise the issue again when she meets the EA this Wednesday.

A lollipop sign
Ms Lockhart said: “One of the issues I have raised with me on a regular basis is the safety of school sites, and the dangers to children making their way to school…

"It is therefore remarkable that the EA has targeted this vital pupil safety area as a place to find financial savings.

“The last thing any of us would want is this decision to result in an accident that could have been prevented by retaining the service.”

