DUP hits out at Brandon Lewis after integrated schools comment

The comment was made by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.

The secretary of state said progress towards a more integrated system of education in Northern Ireland had been “pretty poor”.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds urged Mr Lewis to “explain exactly what he means by ‘nudging and cajoling’ in relation to integrated schools”.

She added: “A detailed and considered report, taken forward by local parties is how we should shape education rather than vague comments from the secretary of state.”

Meanwhile, a bill to allow greater flexibility for parents in deciding when their child starts school passed its final stage in the Assembly.

The School Age Bill will allow children born between April and July (including premature children due to be born after April 1) to begin primary education in September following their fourth birthday, or on parental request to defer entry to primary school until September following their fifth birthday.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen welcomed the change, saying: “Northern Ireland has been in the unusual situation of not offering any degree of flexibility in regard to the age at which children start school. My bill gives real choice to the parents of many thousands of children born in April, May and June each year and now also to premature children who would have been young for year if born at term.

“No longer will any child in Northern Ireland be required to start school a year earlier due to their premature birth.”

She continued: “This package of reform represents the biggest change in our approach to school starting age in many decades.

“The first years of life lay the foundations for future development and this bill will ensure that the very youngest members of our society are supported to fulfil their potential.”

Alison McNulty, chief executive of the premature and vulnerable baby charity Tiny Life, also welcomed the news.

“We are delighted that this bill has passed through the Assembly,” she said.