DUP minister Gordon Lyons says parents who object to transgender toddler books should complain

The DUP communities minister has urged parents who are concerned about the proliferation of transgender children’s books in Northern Ireland's public libraries to complain directly to the library service.

Gordon Lyons has met with the head of Libraries NI, Jim O'Hagan, and its chairwoman, Bonnie Anley, to raise "concerns" about the issue.

But ultimately the decision on which books to stock falls to Libraries NI, he said.

Mr Lyons made the comments after the News Letter enquired about what he had done regarding the issue since it was first reported in March.

‘You Need to Chill’ by Juno Dawson and ‘Introducing Teddy’ by Jessica Walton - two of the trans children’s books in NI Libraries’ collection

Back then, the News Letter revealed a litany of trans-themed books aimed at children from toddler age upwards, such as ‘10,000 Dresses’, ‘You Need to Chill’, and ‘Introducing Teddy: A Story About Being Yourself’.

The report also revealed titles for pubescent teens like 'This Book is Gay', advising them how to give blow jobs and how to use their phone to find casual sex partners.

These books, plus other trans-themed childrens’ ones, remain in stock today.

Last March, Mr Lyons said the News Letter’s report was "concerning" and pledged to met the top brass of Libraries NI over it (the Department for Communities funds Libraries NI and appoints its 19 board members).

Meanwhile his party colleague Carla Lockhart said "immediate action must be taken to remove" the books, and TUV leader Jim Allister called on Mr Lyons to "take a stand” on the issue.

Asked what had happened since then, minister Lyons has now told the News Letter: “I met with the chief executive and chair of Libraries NI earlier this year to highlight my concerns and discuss the policies, procedures and guidelines in place to manage book stock across all library services.

"Whilst the matter of book stock is an operational issue for Libraries NI, I reiterated my view that books should be age-appropriate and for libraries to be a safe place for both parents and children.

“The chair and chief executive outlined to me the procedures in place for dealing with concerns or complaints about specific books.

“I would encourage parents who have concerns to utilise that procedure and make their views known. They need to have confidence about the books that their children can access.

“I recognise the important role libraries play in communities across Northern Ireland. This is an issue that I will continue to monitor.”

Meanwhile there has been silence from the Department of Education on whether its minister, fellow DUP MLA Paul Givan, has taken any action over the transgender guidance issued to schools by the Education Authority.

Among the things the guidance says is that if a boy declares he is a girl he should be allowed into girls’ toilets “unless there is a good reason not to”, teachers should accept his new chosen name, and that if a child starts describing themselves as transgender, the parents are not to be told without that child’s consent.

When the News Letter reported on this last February, Mr Givan said “my officials are considering the current guidance”.

Asked this month if he has taken any action to re-write or annul the guidance, the Department of Education has yet to respond.