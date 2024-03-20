Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Lockhart was commenting on a story published last week by the News Letter, which gave a breakdown of the types of trans-focussed books now available to youngsters from toddler-age upwards.

The News Letter article revealed the contents of several such books.

An extract from the book 10,000 Dresses which Libraries NI stocks

However it was a mere snapshot of the total collection, which is much bigger.

Also, the article only looked at transgender-themed books in the Libraries NI portfolio; it did not look at the titles in Northern Irish schools, nor is it possible to know whether such books are in private organisations like nurseries and non-state-run libraries.

In her statement today, Mrs Lockhart said: “I am increasingly frustrated by the infiltration of the ‘woke agenda’ being forced upon our children and young people.

"It is very concerning and highly inappropriate that books have been purchased by Libraries NI pushing this agenda.

"It is imperative that we prioritise the well-being and moral development of our young generation, safeguarding them from harmful influences.

"I firmly oppose the introduction of books that advocate gender transition, or provide guidance on how to utilise casual sex hookup apps to teenagers.

"These materials are not appropriate for young children who are in the process of forming their understanding of themselves and the world around them.

“If these books are currently available in our libraries, immediate action must be taken to remove them.

"Libraries should serve as spaces for learning, exploration, and enrichment, not to promote materials that could impact the moral and psychological development of our children.”

She called for a unified front on the issue among “fellow leaders, educators, and community members”.

She has also written to her DUP colleague Gordon Lyons, the new communities minister (whose department is responsible for libraries) to complain.

It follows a similar letter sent by Jim Allister of the TUV last week, to which Mr Lyons had replied that he was “concerned” by the details revealed in the News Letter’s article.

Carla Lockhart is generally regarded as leaning towards the religious conservative wing of the DUP.

Though some DUP members – such as Edwin Poots – have spoken out strongly against transgender ideology, the party overall appears to have been relatively muted on the issue (in comparison with its stance against gay marriage, for example).

For instance, searching Google for the mention of the words “DUP” and “gay” from the start of 2019 to now brings up about 80,400 results.