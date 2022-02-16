DUP still seeking backing of other MLAs in attempt to veto Integrated Education Bill

The Integrated Education Bill is set for the further consideration stage at Stormont next Wednesday

The News Letter revealed on Saturday that the DUP would seek to block the bill using the petition of concern, with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warning that pupils attending schools in the maintained and controlled sectors would be “placed at a disadvantage” if it proceeds.

The bill, brought forward by the Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, seeks to place a duty on the education department to promote integrated education.

In its current form, the proposed legislation would require education bodies to “apply a presumption” that any new school will “be an integrated school unless that would be inappropriate by reason of special circumstances”.

Critics say that, in practice, this could mean an existing, successful school in either the Catholic maintained or in the controlled sector that requires a new building would be forced to switch to the integrated sector to secure the necessary funding.

So far, the proposals have won the backing of both the SDLP and Sinn Fein, and the bill is on course to pass any straightforward vote in the Assembly.

A number of amendments have been tabled, however, and more are believed to have been submitted when it comes up for the ‘further consideration’ stage next Wednesday.

If it proceeds next Wednesday, there would be just one ‘final stage’ before it is put forward for Royal Assent to become law.

For the petition of concern announced by the DUP on Saturday to be successful, it will require the votes of 30 MLAs.

The DUP holds 26 seats, with South Down MLA Jim Wells bringing the total up to 27.

The TUV has also confirmed to the News Letter that its party leader Jim Allister will also be willing to add his name to the petition of concern to bring the total to 28.

But by this afternoon, the DUP was still seeking the support of MLAs from other parties.

The News Letter asked the UUP if its MLAs were likely to oppose the bill, or sign the petition of concern.

The party’s education spokesperson, Robbie Butler, responded: “The UUP has been open, consistent and unequivocal in its concerns about the Integrated Education Bill. We will continue to listen and communicate with stakeholders, however this bill looks to be fatally flawed and in the final analysis we will not support any bill which sees any sector being elevated above another.”