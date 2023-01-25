Mr Elliott highlighted his concerns after Kingsmills Primary School in South Armagh went public this week to urge the Education Authority not to close them as part of its area planning process.

"There are schools that are deeply concerned about how the Education Authority is handling this," Mr Elliott told the News Letter.

Last month he wrote to the EA to advise that it was customary when consulting on possible closures to hold a meeting with both parents and staff.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Tom Elliott has raised a list of concerns about the means and processes by which the Education Authority is closing some schools.

But he added such meetings are now only taking place online, which would seriously impact on parents who have poor broadband connections.

"I don't think online meetings give the people that are participating an opportunity to accurately address their concerns to the Education Authority,” he added.

Additionally, he asked the EA what criteria are being used to implement possible closures.

He did not believe such decisions have been rural proofed in line with assembly requirements to provide people in rural areas with "reasonable access to services in a reasonable location” he added.

"Everything just appears cut and dried before they start the consultations. I am very aware of that with other schools that have previously been closed."

He understands that the EA requires rural schools to have 105 pupils to be considered viable, but argued that if a school is financially strong and parents are happy with the education it is providing, that these factors should be more important.

However in a response dated 16 January, the EA told him that it was "fully committed to open, transparent and meaningful consultation".

It said that in 2020, the education minister commissioned it to explore using technology for area planning consultations, which it has found "an effective and flexible engagement process".

And it added that a Rural Needs Assessment is carried out for each school. However the letter did not appear to elaborate on what the sustainability criteria are for schools facing closure, as he requested, nor did it make any mention of pupil numbers.