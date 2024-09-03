Education Minister Paul Givan launches guidance on use of mobile phones in schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The education minister has today issued new guidance on restricting the personal use of mobile phones throughout the school day, including at break and lunch times.

Mr Givan made the announcement on a visit to St Columbanus College, Bangor.

The guidance recommends that pupils do not use their mobile phones during the school day and that phones should not in normal circumstances be brought into primary schools.

Schools have been asked to review their policies on mobile phone use in light of the new guidance.

Education minister Paul Givan chatting to pupils at St Columbanus College, Bangor. Mr Givan has today issued new guidance to support school leaders in restricting the personal use of mobile phones throughout the school day

The new guidance will be accompanied by a pilot of phone free solutions, which prevent pupils from using their phones during the school day. These are a pocket-sized fabric pouch with a magnetic latch that is sealed at the beginning of the school day and opened using a special unlocking base. The department of education will invite expressions of interest for the pilot from schools over the next number of weeks.

Mr Givan said: “Growing evidence shows that phones distract children from learning and that limiting access to mobile phones during the school day can have a positive impact on academic engagement and achievement.

“Many countries across the world are increasingly taking steps to stop phone use at school. The new guidance will ensure schools in Northern Ireland are fully aware of the latest evidence and have practical advice around different approaches to restricting phone use.”

He continued: “Changes around phone use in schools can make the world of difference in our classrooms. Restricting their use during the school day allows children to better concentrate, engage and learn, as well as enjoying ‘phone-free’ break and lunchtimes so they can play, have fun, participate in sports and socialise with their friends.”