Farrans opens 2023 graduate and placement application process
Civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched the application process for its next intake of the UK and Ireland’s top tier talent of graduates and placements for 2023.
The company, which has offices in Belfast, recruits approximately 50 graduates and placements each year with the application process beginning in September for intake dates for June and September 2023.
Farrans Construction, a CRH company, has over 80 years’ experience of delivering world-class projects across the UK and Ireland. The company, which employs more than 550 people, also has offices in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Leeds with further site offices connecting its regional network.
Farrans offers an award-winning, two year graduate programme, Farrans Foundation, which provides applicants with the necessary experience and knowledge to fast track their career in construction and civil engineering. With a blend of classroom-based learning and on-site experience, this is the starting point on the journey to becoming the future leaders of Farrans.
This year, Farrans will be hosting a series of virtual career open days in September and October for those who are interested in finding out more about what it is like to be a graduate or placement in the company.
Dominic Lavery, managing director of Farrans, said: “We know that your first job after university or college can be a daunting experience. We want to make our graduate and placement roles as enjoyable as possible, while also providing an excellent learning environment, across many projects and sectors, which allows our people to reach their full potential. We understand the importance of Chartership to our graduates, so we have mentors and support groups in place to guide you on your journey.
“We receive a high volume of applications for our programme so my advice is to join our virtual open days to find out what we look for in our graduates and placements, to make sure that our culture is the right fit for you and take your time to make your application the best it can be.”