Firm brings ‘the best student living’ to NI

Vita Group is taking ‘the world’s best student living’ to Northern Ireland with its first site in Belfast after agreeing a funding deal with local developer MRP.

Vita Group and MRP will develop 271 high-quality studio apartments with Vita Student’s signature mix of amenity space including large design-led hub spaces, private study and dining rooms and a gym.

With offices in London, Belfast and Cookstown, MRP specialises in the development of high quality buildings within the office, hotel, residential and student accommodation sectors.

Adding to MRP’s significant footprint in Belfast, the new 15-storey development, already under construction, is located on the corner of Little Victoria Street and Bruce Street providing great accessibility to the busy Queen’s University and Ulster University campuses.

The exciting new development will be brought to life by Vita Student’s customer centric approach to people and hospitality with a host of events and activity which create a platform for residents to “begin big” and support positive wellbeing.

The development supports the growing demand for student living within the city centre, and marks Vita Group and MRP’s third partnership together with Vita Student Canon Park opening in September and a second Birmingham site on Gough Street, which has recently had plans submitted to the council.

Max Bielby, chief operating officer for Vita Group, said: “Belfast presents an exciting opportunity for Vita Student. The city attracts top talent from around the world to study at its universities and is currently underserved by existing PBSA. This puts pressures on the local housing market and so there is pent up demand for quality student accommodation, helping to attract more talent from Northern Ireland and around the world. We are pleased to build on our partnership with MRP in creating the best student living experience Belfast has ever seen.”

Graham Mitchell, development director at MRP, explained: “We are delighted to announce another funding deal with VITA, one of the leading providers of student accommodation, building on our strong working partnership to date. This exciting project supports the very significant demand there is for student accommodation in Belfast city centre and help to further improve the broad appeal of Belfast as a location for international students. It will deliver exceptionally high-quality living space in a prominent location with great access to transport infrastructure and close proximity to Belfast’s main university campuses. This combined with Vita’s top level of on-site services will significantly add to Belfast’s vibrant student offering and create an experience for the residents, which is not currently available in the market.”

Leading Design & Build contractor, McAleer & Rushe commenced construction in January 2022 and will be utilising a number of modern methods of construction, including offsite prefabricated bathroom pods. The PBSA development is set to complete in Summer in 2023 for the 23/24 student year intake.

Designed by TODD Architects with a red brick façade, the Vita Student Belfast building will have a lower five-storey podium base addressing Bruce Street and the remaining 10-storey element is set back above from the podium elevation.