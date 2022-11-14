Dean Orr, who recently marked the 65th anniversary of his ordination, served his entire ministry in the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe where he is remembered "with great affection"by former parishioners and clergy, a church spokesman said.The current Dean of Derry, Very Rev Raymond Stewart, had been friends with the late Dean for over 40 years and recalled his predecessor’s strong attachment to St Columb’s Cathedral, where he worshipped regularly during the 25 years of his retirement.Dean Orr, who was 89, was born a short distance from the Cathedral, in Carlisle Road, where his father owned a draper’s shop. He was educated at the Model School, Foyle College and Trinity College Dublin.He served his curacy in Drumragh, Omagh from 1957-60, before being appointed Rector of Convoy and Monellan. He spent 10 years there, followed by incumbencies in the Maghera Group (1970-80) and Drumragh (1980-84).It was a special honour for him when, in 1984, he was appointed rector of his boyhood Parish of Templemore, St Columb’s Cathedral, and Dean of Derry.

Dean Orr spent a long and active life being involved across many aspects of life of the diocese and the wider community.

He was Honorary Secretary of the Diocesan Council and Synod from 1982-95, and secretary of the Derry Diocesan Board of Education for five years until his retirement. He was also awarded a Silver Acorn for his long service to the Scouting Association, and the Honourable the Irish Society made him a Freeman of the City of London for his contribution to the community inLondonderry.He is survived by his wife, Valerie, sons Richard, David and Jonathan, daughter Melissa and a number of grandchildren.

