A foundation has been launched on the second anniversary of historian Dr Eamon Phoenix’s death to archive and honour the his contribution to Irish history.

The charity was founded in 2023 following Dr Phoenix’s death on 13 November 2022 by his wife Alice, daughter Mary Alice and granddaughter Nicole.

The charity was established to preserve and build upon the legacy of Dr Phoenix, who was an acclaimed author and broadcaster.

He died in November 2022, aged 69-years.

The website features tributes, images and videos of Dr Phoenix, other archive records of his work and details the foundation’s mission.

The site says: ‘Dr Phoenix was a leading Irish historian, academic, writer, broadcaster and public speaker.

‘Amongst his many achievements were books, documentaries, lectures and newspaper and magazine articles.

‘In 2022, the Community Relations Council awarded Dr Phoenix its Good Relations award for being an “inspirational local peacemaker”.

‘The Award highlights exceptional achievement in promoting community relations, intercultural work and peace-building in Northern Ireland.’

According to the site, ‘the foundation, over time, intends to create a more comprehensive resource that will catalogue much of Éamon’s legacy’.

‘To this website, we have added details and links to videos, books, writings, his broadcasting legacy, his work with the Irish Government’s Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations,’ it adds.

‘Also included are examples of his famous writings with the Irish News, including the historically vital Cabinet Papers, and the On This Day column.

‘In future, we will build out the archive to include additional works, including content As Gaelige.

‘But for now, whether you are a professional or amateur historian, academic, student or an interested member of the public, this is a key resource for you to explore.