From coding to creativity: Graduate Emma finds her passion

Within SRC’s Faculty of Computing Design & Academic Studies, graduate Emma McVerry won the part-time ‘Student of the Year’ Award, sponsored by Sacia, on Friday 29th August 2025. Emma was presented with her award by Brian Reid, guest speaker and CEO of Deli Lites.

When something doesn’t light a fire within you, keep going until you find your passion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum of three Emma McVerry from Crossmaglen did just that. Emma recently graduated from the Graphic Design Higher National Diploma at Southern Regional College and picked up the part-time ‘Student of the Year’ Award for her immense efforts during her programme of study.

No stranger to education, Emma has a degree in Software Development from DKiT. However, it wasn’t the right fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many young people considering their future, Emma had originally intended on becoming a teacher and took A Levels in Religious Studies, Business Studies and ICT, but was swayed down the path of Software Development, as that’s where the job market was.

Emma alongside her wooden laser cut ‘Oscar the Brave’ book.

“When I first went to university, I studied Software Development at DKIT. While I enjoyed working on front-end design, the creative and technical aspects of designing the user interface ensuring they were appealing, user-friendly, and efficient, I didn’t enjoy the back-end coding side of things. It made me realise that my interest lay more in the visual and creative aspects.”

With a Software Development degree under her belt, Emma leaned into her creative side, using the Photoshop and InDesign knowledge she had gained over the years on small projects on the side at home finding enjoyment in that line of work.

A few years later and now with three young children to care for, Emma decided to return to education and study something she genuinely enjoyed, but that would also fit around family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “The HND in Graphic Design at Southern Regional College felt like the right choice. It was creative, practical, and offered part-time study, which made it manageable alongside other commitments.”

Where it all began. The beginning of Emma’s wooden book ‘Oscar the Brave’.

Returning to study is no mean feat. It’s an adjustment for everyone in the household. Emma highlights that one of the most challenging aspects returning to education was the adjustment to allocating time for studies. She says: “Getting back into the routine for studying was hard at first. That first assignment was overwhelming as it had been years since I’d studied properly and I found it hard to get into the mindset again. But once I got into the rhythm of it, everything clicked.”

For her final project, Emma combined photography and illustration to create ‘Oscar the Brave’.

“I created a children’s book based on my sister’s horse-riding school, Tate Hill Stables. My sister Amy works with a lot of children with additional needs who have developed an attachment with the horses at the riding school, so I thought it would be nice for the kids to have something their parents could read to them, or the kids themselves could flick through in their own time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “I photographed the stables and the horses and created illustrations for the book called ‘Oscar the Brave’. Alongside the printed book, I made a large physical two-metre-tall wooden book, with laser cutouts, for the end of year exhibition. I then hand painted the wooden pieces to replicate the illustrations in the book.”

Emma’s inspiration for ‘Oscar the Brave’. Her sister Amy who runs Tate Hill Stables, along with horse ‘Oscar’.