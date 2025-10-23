From The Gruffalo To The Tiger Who Came To Tea: Britain’s Favourite Bedtime Stories Revealed

The magical worlds of Paddington Bear, Winnie the Pooh and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt also featured in the top 10 list

From timeless tales to modern classics, the UK’s favourite bedtime stories have been revealed, with The Gruffalo (29%), The Tiger Who Came To Tea (24%) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar (23%) topping the charts. The magical worlds of Paddington Bear, Winnie the Pooh and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt also featured in the top 10 list.

The research, commissioned by the charity Guide Dogs, also reveals just how much storytime matters. For parents and grandparents, who on average read bedtime stories to their child four days a week, the majority see bedtime reading as a moment of connection. Nearly all surveyed (97%) believe the ritual brings both quality time and bonding and 93% agree it makes them feel like they’re teaching their child something important and that it provides fun. A significant 88% also agree it’s the best part of their day.

Yet for families affected by sight loss, those moments have not always been possible. Although sight loss is different for everyone, many people with sight loss still have some level of vision, such as the ability to see light or colour - research reveals that just under half (43%) of adults with sight loss have previously felt they have been left out of sharing these moments. Many have had to rely on audiobooks (68%), magnifiers (40%) and other people reading on their behalf (33%).

Becky, a mum from Preston who lives with has sight loss, reads a Guide Dogs CustomEyes book, Paddington Bear, to her sons Ryan (12) and Luke (9)

To help adults with a vision impairment share the cherished bedtime story ritual, Guide Dog’s CustomEyes Books service is expanding to produce tailor made large print editions for adults with vision impairments. Previously only available for children, CustomEyes books will now allow every parent, grandparent or loved one with sight loss, of any age, to experience the joy of reading aloud and reclaim one of childhood’s most magical moments.

With over 6,000 titles to choose from, CustomEyes allows readers to personalise each book - adjusting the font type, size, spacing and colour to suit their individual needs, all for the same recommended retail price (RRP) as the standard edition and accessible via a Guide Dogs membership, which is free.

Almost all (96%) of parents and grandparents with a vision impairment surveyed agreed that being able to take part in special moments such as bedtime reading is so important to them and 93% said having access to CustomEyes would make them feel more confident in their parenting role and help strengthen bonds with their children and grandchildren.

Feeling the personal benefits of this new service, Becky, 42, a mum of two from Preston who has sight loss connected with albinism, said:

"Storytime has always been a very special part of our day, it's when we laugh, cuddle, and escape into another world together. But before CustomEyes, reading to my boys was always a struggle. I used to take photos of book pages just so I could zoom in, which tainted the experience and took the joy out of it. Audiobooks are great for quiet time, but there's something so bonding about reading side by side.

“Having books we can all enjoy together has made such a difference. It means we never have to miss out on those precious moments and I can enjoy story time with my children even more."

Nearly all (94%) of parents and grandparents surveyed believe bedtime stories are more important than ever in today’s screen-focused world. Not only that, but they agree that just a few minutes of reading before bed can bring powerful benefits - with 41% of those surveyed believing it helps children's vocabulary, 48% their imagination and 38% providing them comfort.

But reading to children brings dramatic benefits to the grown ups too, with parents / grandparents saying it makes them feel happier (65%), calm down (46%), switch off after a busy day (37%) and create a routine for the whole family (50%). For parents with sight loss, the addition of CustomEyes for adults can make this opportunity even more profound.

Kerry Bevan Head of Support Services at Guide Dogs said: “Bedtime stories are about more than words on a page - they’re about connection, imagination and family tradition, with 81% of those surveyed agreeing that bedtime reading is one of the closest moments they feel to their child or grandchild throughout the day. With CustomEyes now available for adults, no one with a vision impairment will have to miss out on these special moments.”

The UK’s Top 10 Bedtime Stories

The new Bedtime Stories Top Charts has uncovered the nation’s most-loved reads, voted for by thousands of parents and grandparents. These include:

​​The Gruffalo The Tiger Who Came to Tea The Very Hungry Caterpillar Paddington Bear Winnie-the-Pooh The Three Little Pigs We're Going on a Bear Hunt The Cat in the Hat Alice in Wonderland Peter Pan