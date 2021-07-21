Funded Master’s degree studentships

Funded through the Department’s Postgraduate Award Scheme, each student undertaking the one year taught Master’s programme will have their fees paid and receive a £10,000 bursary payment.

The Bursaries will help to deliver the vital skills needed to enable a range of sectors to respond to and emerge from the pandemic, support confident economic recovery and build rewarding careers.

Reflecting the priorities in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economy Vision, and the ambitions of the transformational City Deals for Belfast and the North West, the courses offered are aligned to exciting and progressive opportunities for growth and recovery in key sectors including:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student Jordan Shaffer

Digital, ICT and Artificial Intelligence

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering

Personalised Medicine, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Geographical Information Systems

Fashion and Retail Management

Animation

Digital Marketing Communication

Leadership.

Across each of these diverse sectors, the eligible Master’s programmes will deliver a rich postgraduate student learning experience, informed by the University’s expertise and its many industry partnerships to support students to be set up for success in their chosen field.

Professor Brian Murphy, Interim Dean, Academic Business Development at Ulster University, said: “We are delighted to offer these fully-funded studentships that will open up opportunities for students who may otherwise be unable to take up a Master’s programme for financial reasons.

“The programmes will provide highly-skilled, industry-ready graduates across a range of sectors as they recover and grow following the pandemic.”

Economy Minister Paul Frew, added: “I am very pleased to see Ulster University rolling out this programme of Master’s degree studentships and associated bursaries, funded by my Department. This initiative is particularly welcome in Northern Ireland’s centenary year as we look ahead.

“These funded studentships and bursaries will support the pipeline of skills the economy needs as we recover from the pandemic, and also support the skills policy objectives set out in my Department’s 10X Economic vision.

“I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply for this excellent opportunity.”

The bursaries are part of a package of up to £1.8million in funding for 100 bursaries for additional Master’s courses in 2021/22 administered by Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast.

Criteria and details of how to apply are available at: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/scholarships/economic-recovery-masters/_recache

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.