Funding boost for peacebuilding projects across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of eleven projects will receive support to continue their work with the most marginalised communities who have yet to receive any substantial dividends from the Peace Process.

Funding has been allocated across the IFI’s core programmes including the Peace Barriers Programme (PBP), Peace Impact Programme (PIP), Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) and Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IFI Chair Paddy Harte, welcomed the latest financial package: “This support comes at a critical time in our peacebuilding journey. Whilst we acknowledge much progress has been made since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement over 25 years ago, it is apparent that significant challenges remain.

IFI Chairman Paddy Harte.

“Our projects are working against a challenging backdrop. Tensions remain around increased paramilitary activity and recruitment of young people, sectarianism, criminal activity, anti-social behaviour, culture, and identity. We also understand that the fallout from the Windsor Framework has caused some communities to regress creating further polarisation.

“The IFI remains one of the few organisations that can engage with the most marginalised in society. We are committed to working closely with communities through sensitive dialogue and conflict resolution to tackle the difficult remaining areas of peacebuilding.”

Peace Barriers are the most visual symbol of the Troubles and many interface communities suffer from intergenerational trauma as well as social and economic inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six projects across Belfast and Londonderry have received £2,405,681/ €2,718,419 through the Peace Barriers Programme (PBP) to help interface communities to bring about the conditions that can allow for the removal of Peace Walls. Currently more than 1,000 residents are involved in Peace Barrier site discussions.

Partnerships

Building cross-border relationships that empower communities is another area of focus through the Communities in Partnership (CiPP). Two projects will receive £420,981/ €475,709 to encourage and support innovation on a cross-border basis. Although a relatively new programme for the IFI, 85 new cross-border partnerships have been formed in the last year.

Two projects under the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) have received £386,788/ €437,070 to help the most at-risk young people in society to improve their confidence and personal resilience, develop a better understanding of culture and identity, and develop practical skills that improve their employment prospects. Thanks to PYDP support, 163 young people have secured employment in recent months.

Finally, the Peace Impact Programme is receiving £301,761/ €340,990 to work through sensitive interventions in communities that have not previously, or have only partially, participated in peacebuilding and reconciliation activities. In the last year over 30,000 people have taken part in capacity building, training or attended events with PIP funded projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects funded will engage with communities and deliver initiatives in Belfast, Londonderry, Cavan, Donegal, and Fermanagh.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte added: “We are living with the consequences of conflict across the world, and I want to acknowledge the efforts of peacemakers everywhere, working hard with communities to transition towards peace and create positive leadership. Thanks to the ongoing support of our international donors, we will continue our peacebuilding efforts to help create a shared future where everyone can benefit.”