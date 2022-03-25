Unite members employed by Northern Ireland’s councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive are currently taking part in a seven-day strike which is set to come to an end on Monday.

The union has described an offer of a 1.75% pay increase during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as insulting.

Unite’s strike committee is set to meet next week to discuss the next steps, with one official suggesting strike action could “escalate” if there is no breakthrough in the industrial dispute.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th March 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye. Unite the Union members pictured outside Glenveagh School - Harberton Park, Belfastas the strike for better pay and working conditions.

Unite regional officer Kieran Ellison told the News Letter on Friday that members in the Education Authority intend to stage a one-day strike on April 1.

“That includes cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants, drivers and escorts,” he explained. “It’s across Northern Ireland.”

Unite official George Brash, also speaking to the News Letter on Friday, said the next step for workers more broadly — if employers fail to make an improved offer — could be an escalation of the industrial action.

The current seven-day strike, meanwhile, has brought disruption across Northern Ireland with hundreds of school buses called off, bins going uncollected with recycling centres closed, along with issues in other public services.

Mr Brash said: “The next steps will be down to the strike committee, and we will be meeting with them next week.

“We will decided what action we will take at that stage.”

He continued: “We’ve been really pleased with the support we’ve been seeing, on picket lines, from communities, all over.

“To be honest with you, it’s now over to the councils, the Education Authority and Housing Executive to come to the negotiating table.

“That’s all we’ve ever really asked for.”

Asked what local employers could do, Mr Brash said: “They can negotiate on local agreements. There’s this misconception that this 1.75% can’t be negotiated but they can negotiate on other items. Local agreements can be made, which don’t impact any sort of national bargaining. They can do that, and that’s what we’re asking them to do.”

He also addressed recent criticism of the impact the strike action has had on special schools, saying: “What seems to be lost in all of this is that it’s up to the Education Authority to resolve this. They knew about this weeks and weeks and weeks ago.

They knew we were balloting, they knew we had secured a mandate [for industrial action], and they could have done something. They didn’t.”