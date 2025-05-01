Future-proofing skills: How Northern Ireland’s FE colleges are shaping tomorrow’s workforce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Apprenticeships NI, funded by the Department for the Economy, support apprentices at both Level 2 and Level 3, and have consistently demonstrated their value in bridging the gap between education and industry by providing learners with real-world skills, while meeting the evolving needs of local and regional employers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years, the Further Education (FE) sector in Northern Ireland has been at the forefront of training the next generation of skilled professionals through its robust apprenticeship programmes.

With a rich history of collaboration between industry, employers, and the colleges, they have developed a reputation for delivering high-quality, industry-relevant training. The FE sector’s commitment to excellence in apprenticeship delivery has been a key factor in shaping a skilled, job-ready workforce that supports the region’s growth and competitiveness on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprenticeships at Level 2 offer learners a critical first step into a career, equipping them with practical, hands-on experience while earning a wage. Level 3 apprenticeships go further, offering advanced technical skills and leadership training that prepare apprentices to become specialists in their chosen fields.

College students engaged in media training, including video and sound recording.

Across sectors such as engineering, IT, construction, health and social care, hospitality, and digital technologies, Northern Ireland’s FE colleges are setting the benchmark for high-quality vocational education.

Exceptional Achievements in Skills Excellence

A key indicator of this success is the outstanding performance of FE sector apprentices in WorldSkills UK competitions - widely regarded as the “Olympics” of skills.

Over the years, apprentices trained at the six FE colleges have consistently achieved medal winning success, showcasing not only technical excellence but also the dedication of lecturers, employers, and the apprentices themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

College students participating in a hands-on surveying practical session.

At the most recent WorldSkills UK competition held in Manchester in November 2024, the NI FE sector achieved a remarkable five gold medals, three silver medals, six bronze medals and one highly commended with one of the six colleges placing second on the UK college leaderboard. This national recognition places Northern Ireland at the forefront of skills development in the UK.

The Unique Advantages of Apprenticeships at FE Colleges

While FE Colleges are not the only pathway for apprenticeship training, there are many reasons why hundreds of students each year decide to study with them.

1. Quality Assurance and Academic Rigor - FE colleges operate within rigorous quality standards, inspections, and oversight. Learners can therefore be confident of high-quality teaching and learning, consistent delivery aligned with national qualification frameworks and robust support structures, including learning support, careers guidance, and pastoral care.

College students receiving instructions in the motor vehicle workshop.

2. Industry Standard Facilities – Every FE college can offer state-of-the-art workshops, laboratories and training environments that replicate real workplace settings. This includes cutting-edge technology in engineering, IT, health care, construction, and more and simulated environments that prepare learners for the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Experienced Lecturers and Specialist Tutors - Colleges employ highly qualified staff with both teaching credentials and real-world industry experience. Learners benefit from expert instruction, up-to-date and industry relevant knowledge and mentoring from tutors who understand both the academic and vocational demands of the role.

4. Pathways to Progression - FE colleges provide seamless progression routes. Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices often progress into Higher Level Apprenticeships, Foundation Degrees, or full degree programmes. Colleges can also offer opportunities to switch pathways as interests or goals evolve.

5. Access to Enrichment Opportunities - College apprenticeships often include employer networking events, competitions on a national stage and international exchanges. Many apprentices will also be offered the opportunity to achieve additional qualifications, for example Health & Safety, First Aid or Digital Skills, all of which enhance employability.

6. Reputation and Employer Links - Northern Ireland’s FE colleges have long-established partnerships with local, national, and multinational employers. These links help secure high-quality apprenticeship placements and give learners access to real job opportunities post-qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel Higgins, Chair of the FE Sector Principals Group and WorldSkills UK Trustee said: "Apprenticeship programmes delivered within the FE sector are transforming lives and businesses across Northern Ireland. They empower individuals with meaningful career pathways and provide employers with a skilled, job-ready workforce. The continued success of our apprentices in WorldSkills competitions is a testament to the high standards of teaching and training delivered by our colleges."