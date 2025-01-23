Gary Neville takes part in Queen's University Belfast fundraising event for peace institute
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event - part of the annual Dr Declan Kelly, Consello Leadership Lecture Series - was part of a drive to help the university reach its fundraising goal for a new home for the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security, and Justice.
More than 1,200 people attended the event at Whitla Hall.
Neville met with a number of business and sports students, who asked him about his transition from sports to business leader.
Dr Kelly, a former United States special envoy to Northern Ireland, said: "It is an honour to be leading the capital committee for the Mitchell Institute , a significant fundraising project that will ensure Senator Mitchell's lasting legacy continues to impact the lives of people across Northern Ireland.
"This investment will truly transform how this world-leading institute supports and leads on peace, security and justice, in shaping the peacemakers of the future."
Queen's University president and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer added: "We are delighted that Gary Neville , known for both his sporting and business accolades, has taken the time to speak with students, staff, business leaders and the wider community at Queen's as part of our ongoing work strengthening links between higher education and the business community."