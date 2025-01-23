Gary Neville takes part in Queen's University Belfast fundraising event for peace institute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester United footballer Gary Neville has taken part in a fundraising event at Queen's University Belfast.

The event - part of the annual Dr Declan Kelly, Consello Leadership Lecture Series - was part of a drive to help the university reach its fundraising goal for a new home for the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security, and Justice.

More than 1,200 people attended the event at Whitla Hall.

Neville met with a number of business and sports students, who asked him about his transition from sports to business leader.

Dr Kelly, a former United States special envoy to Northern Ireland, said: "It is an honour to be leading the capital committee for the Mitchell Institute , a significant fundraising project that will ensure Senator Mitchell's lasting legacy continues to impact the lives of people across Northern Ireland.

"This investment will truly transform how this world-leading institute supports and leads on peace, security and justice, in shaping the peacemakers of the future."