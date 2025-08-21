More than 32,000 students in Northern Ireland received their GCSEs on Thursday morning and some vocational qualification results like BTEC's.
The pass rate in Northern Ireland (C grade and above) has gone up from 82.7% to 83.5%, while 31.8% of GCSE entries were awarded A* or A. That compares to 31% in 2024.
Results have returned to levels similar to those before the Coronavirus pandemic when exams were cancelled.
Pupils Freya Thornton, Anna Sempey and Amy McConkey at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results.
Record breaking GCSE results at New-Bridge Integrated College. Katie Devlin celebrates her GCSE results with her family
Pupils Holly Hawkins, Martha Stewart and Sophie Henderson at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results.
