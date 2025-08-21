GCSE results Day in Pictures: 23 images showing all emotions on display this morning around Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:23 BST
Almost one-third of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland have been awarded the top A* and A grades.

More than 32,000 students in Northern Ireland received their GCSEs on Thursday morning and some vocational qualification results like BTEC's.

The pass rate in Northern Ireland (C grade and above) has gone up from 82.7% to 83.5%, while 31.8% of GCSE entries were awarded A* or A. That compares to 31% in 2024.

Results have returned to levels similar to those before the Coronavirus pandemic when exams were cancelled.

Pupils Freya Thornton, Anna Sempey and Amy McConkey at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results.

1.

Pupils Freya Thornton, Anna Sempey and Amy McConkey at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Declan Roughan Photography - 21 August 2025Record breaking GCSE results at New-Bridge Integrated College.Katie Devlin (left) celebrates her GCSE results with her family

2.

Declan Roughan Photography - 21 August 2025Record breaking GCSE results at New-Bridge Integrated College.Katie Devlin (left) celebrates her GCSE results with her family Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Pupils Holly Hawkins, Martha Stewart and Sophie Henderson at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results.

3.

Pupils Holly Hawkins, Martha Stewart and Sophie Henderson at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Pacemaker Press 21-08-2025: Pupils Holly Hawkins, Martha Stewart and Sophie Henderson at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results.

4.

Pacemaker Press 21-08-2025: Pupils Holly Hawkins, Martha Stewart and Sophie Henderson at Methodist College in Belfast celebrate getting GCSE results. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandGCSECoronavirus
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice