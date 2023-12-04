Girl power: Wrightbus joins forces with Northern Ireland college to help women build manufacturing careers
More women are being encouraged to pursue careers in manufacturing thanks to a partnership between Ballymena zero-emission bus maker Wrightbus and a Northern Ireland college.
Wrightbus has teamed up with Northern Regional College, supported by the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Labour Market Partnership, to offer a one-week vehicle electrician aid academy course.
Nicola McCloskey, Wrightbus HR director, said: “We are passionate about attracting more females into our business and industry, and hope this course will provide an opportunity for females in our local area to get real life experience of working within manufacturing and inspire as many as possible to consider the vast range of career opportunities we have here.
“The course is specially designed with industry input, ensuring participants get hands-on experience in activities expected from an electrician's helper.
“Participants will be able to work alongside electricians and learn essential skills like cabling, cable routing and terminations.”
Wrightbus is the only company in Europe building single and double deck battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses. Its fleet includes the world's first hydrogen and world's most efficient battery electric double deck buses. The company is creating hundreds of jobs as part of its continued growth as a market leader in clean vehicles.
Nicola added: “Wrightbus is proud to be involved by providing interviews for all students with the opportunity for employment. I would urge people not to miss out on this fantastic chance to develop their talents and boost their career prospects with a leading organisation like Wrightbus.”