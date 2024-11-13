Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents have kept some 200 girls off school due to safety concerns after playground violence at the Girls Model School in Belfast which police are treating as a hate crime.

The PSNI said they have received "a number of reports of an assault which occurred at a school in North Belfast on Tuesday, November 12".

North Belfast DUP MLA Brian Kingston told the News Letter it involved two pupils from an ethnic minority background and two white pupils. He has spoken to the head of board of governors for the school, North Belfast Police Area Commander Alan Lowry, and has been in touch with the principal by email.

"There was a physical incident between pupils, a fight, on Tuesday," he said. "It was witnessed by teaching staff and the police Area Commander has seen CCTV footage showing four pupils involved.

The entrance to the Girls Model School in North Belfast. Image taken from Google Streetview dated June 2023

"There has been much speculation on social media but the statutory agencies are investigating. I would appeal for people to stay calm and allow them to do their work.

"I have asked to meet the principal with party colleagues. We are deeply concerned about this incident which has caused a great deal of concern within the school community and the wider community."

There is social media speculation about a protest at the school.

Mr Kingston said: "Police are classing it as a fight between four pupils - two from an ethnic minority background and two white pupils.

"There appears to have been a build-up of tension and previous incidents, so clearly the school will have to get on top of this matter. It has resulted in some pupils being concerned for their safety and parents having concerns for the safety of their daughters. There have been claims of bullying.

"It has resulted in a lot of comments on social media and parents removing their daughters from school – over 200 I am told today.”

The Belfast mother of one girl involved said her daughter's head was banged on the ground three times and that she took her to hospital for assessment and treatment to cuts, bruises and having had hair pulled out. Police and the Education Authority have been asked for details of all injuries from the incident.

Mr Kingston said the PSNI told him "categorically" that contrary to social media reports, no knives had been found by police in relation to the matter.

In an open letter on social media, school principal Paula Stuart urged people not to engage in speculation on social media and to let the authorities investigate.

She said: "We are aware of various claims circulating on social media which has unfortunately led to increased tensions in our community, negatively impacting on student wellbeing and their sense of safety.

"I want to assure you that we take the safety and well-being of all our pupils very seriously. We are working closely with the Education Authority (EA) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to address this matter appropriately."

"It is important to note that, contrary to some reports, there is no evidence to support the inaccurate claims or fears being expressed on social media around pupil safety and we would ask for your support in helping to stop the spread of such information.”

Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime. Officers are liaising with key stakeholders in relation to this matter.”