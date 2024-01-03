Here is a list of the most popular things to do in Northern Ireland, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
You may not agree with this list, or order it differently, but this is how popular visitors have rated the attractions.
1. Titanic Belfast
The Titanic Belfast visitor attraction extends over nine galleries, with multiple dimensions to the exhibition. Drawing together special effects, dark rides, full-scale reconstructions and innovative interactive features you will explore the Titanic story in a fresh and insightful way from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her infamous maiden voyage and catastrophic demise. The journey goes beyond the aftermath of the sinking, to the discovery of the wreck and continues into the present day in the Ocean Exploration Centre. Photo: Tripadvisor
2. Giants Causeway
Northern Ireland's most popular tourist destination: this large stretch of staircase-shaped rocks is the result of cooled lava from volcanic eruptions that took place over 65 million years ago. Photo: Liam McBurney
3. Crumlin Road Gaol
The Crumlin Road Gaol dates back to 1845 and closed it's doors as a working prison in 1996. After extensive renovations the gaol has re opened as a visitor attraction and conference centre. Today you can take a guided tour of the prison and hear about the history of the site from when women and children were held within it's walls through to the political segregation of republican and loyalist prisoners and learn about why the decision was taken to close the prison. Photo: Tripadvisor
4. Belfast City Hall
At the centre of Donegall Square in Belfast proudly stands City Hall; the civic headquarters of Belfast City Council. City Hall is open to the public 7 days a week. It is a multi-purpose venue hosting a large number of events in its large functions rooms or outdoors on the beautiful lawns. Daily tours of the building allow visitors to admire the superb art collection, formal rooms such as the Council Chamber and Great Hall while its opulent interiors are lit by a stunning collection of stained glass windows. Photo: Tripadvisor